Mathare United hand AFC Leopards a second successive defeat in pre-season

The Slum Boys thrashed KPL rivals Ingwe in the second match of the ongoing tournament in Nairobi on Friday morning

AFC have suffered another defeat in the ongoing pre-Kenyan Premier League ( ) tournament after going down 4-1 to at Gems Cambridge International School.

Mathare United's new signing Dani Lual grabbed a brace before Kevin Kimani and Tyson Otieno scored the other two goals for the Slum Boys while youngster Boniface Mukhekhe gave AFC Leopards a consolation goal.

Ingwe, who looked vulnerable every time Mathare United surged forward, fell to Lual's first goal in the 17th minute and the score would have been bigger had Kimani and James Kinyanjui were clinical with their first-half chances.

Kimani missed from close range in the 25th minute after he was sent through on goal by Kinyanjui. The latter player then failed to beat AFC Leopards' goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan in the 34th minute even after working his way into the box.

His final shot saw the ball roll a few metres off the right-hand post.

Vincent Habamahoro would have opened the score for his new side AFC Leopards in the 63rd minute but he was casual with the ball and lost possession before pulling the final trigger.

Lual got his second goal, and third in the tournament, in the 66th minute as he positioned himself in a prime place to receive Kimani's pass. Kimani dragged AFC Leopards defenders Soter Kayumba and Christopher Oruchum out of their positions before setting up the South Sudan forward.

Lual calmly slotted into an almost empty net after Ochan left his area trying to cover Kimani on the right-hand side of the box.

Mukhekhe pulled one back for Ingwe in the 70th minute after he was teed up by new striker Hansel Ochieng. Mathare United goalkeeper Job Ochieng stood no chance of stopping the ball.

Kimani scored the third for the 2008 KPL champions after sumptuously heading past Dennis Shikhayi and his goalkeeper Ochan. The former winger required a little medical attention after colliding with an opponent in the process of scoring the fourth goal of the morning match. He was then cleared by the medics to proceed.

AFC Leopard's Ochieng was denied by Mathare United's goalkeeper Ochieng in the 82nd minute when the former tried a long-range shot which was parried away for an unsuccessful corner.

Slum Boys' midfielder Otieno scored the fourth goal for his side after good foot-work before eventually volleying into the net past an on-rushing Ochan.