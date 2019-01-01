Mathare United forward Clifford Alwanga hopes to finish the season on a high

The ‘Slum Boys’ striker is confident of finishing among the top scorers in the current campaign

striker Clifford Alwanga hopes to rediscover his goal-scoring form and help the club challenge for the Premier League ( ) title.

Alwanga has managed just three goals in 13 matches this season, a poor return compared to the 11 goals he scored in the last campaign.

The former striker was on target when the Slum Boys emerged 2-1 winners against the Bankers in their previous meeting.

“The first leg did not work out well for me but I have started the second leg very well. I am hoping for better fortunes because we have to score many goals to remain in the title race," Alwanga told the club's official website

Article continues below

“I was at KCB for a very long time and most of their players know me very well. It will be a tough match but I hope to score or provide an assist."

Mathare United will play KCB on April 3 before facing three days later.