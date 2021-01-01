Mathare United down Nzoia Sugar, Western Stima fight back to draw against Ulinzi Stars

The Slum Boys found a way past the Sugar Millers in the second half while the Soldiers and Powermen fought to share the points

Mathare United picked a 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League encounter staged at Kasarani Stadium on Monday.

The game – where James Kinyanjui’s second-half strike separated the two sides – is part of Mathare United’s catch-up programme since they were allowed back into the league.

Job Ochieng was alert to deal with Nzoia Sugar’s ninth minute danger that was presented by Gaetan Masha after a nice build-up by the visitors.

Mathare United’s first chance in the first half came in the 22nd minute when Daniel Otieno attempted a close-range effort but Humphrey Katasi did well to parry away the ferocious shot.

Nzoia’s head coach Ibrahim Shikanda made a change in the 49th minute when he introduced Ian Simiyu for Phillip Muchuma in order to add a sharper cutting edge for the striking department.

Despite the change, the Millers conceded in the 55th minute when Kinyanjui headed past Katasi after connecting to a cross delivered by Tyson Otieno. Three minutes later, Klinsman Omulanga was yellow carded as Salim Ali made a change by introducing John Mwangi for Danson Kago.

A combination by Felicien Okanda and Simiyu almost restored parity for Nzoia Sugar but the latter’s effort went out despite being in an advantageous position to launch a deadlier strike.

The rivals made more changes as Joseph Mwangi replaced Leonard Kasembeli for Nzoia Sugar while Mathare United’s Cercidy Okeyo came on for Otieno in the 68th and 73rd minutes respectively.

The changes did not bring any difference at all as the status quo remained as the Slum Boys emerged winners at their own turf.

Meanwhile, at the Kericho Green Stadium, Ulnzi Stars and Western Stima fought to register a 2-2 draw.

Harambee Stars striker Oscar Wamalwa scored the opener for the Soldiers in the 14th minute and Western Stima could not find an equaliser in the remaining part of the first half.

The Powermen drew parity in the 47th minute when immediate former Sofapaka striker Michael Karamor was fouled inside the box by Bonaventure Muchika and Baron Oketch successfully converted the resultant penalty.

Ulinzi Stars restored their lead in the 75th minute through Elvis Nandwa who was picked by Omar Boraafya with a neat pass.

But Western Stima ensured the tie would end up with a draw when Mbaruku Mohamed took advantage of an erroneous clearance to tap home their second goal in the 82nd minute.