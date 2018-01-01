Mathare United custodian David Okello warns Posta Rangers

Okello has challenged Mathare United to bounce back to winning ways after a draw against Ulinzi Stars

David Okello wants to extend his clean sheet record when Mathare United host Posta Rangers in the Kenyan Premier League match at the Afraha Stadium.

Okello, who joined the club in June 2018, reclaimed his place in the starting squad, after sitting on the bench in the season opener against Chemelil Sugar.

The custodian is yet to concede a goal in 180 minutes on the pitch-having kept back-to-back clean sheets against Nzoia Sugar and Ulinzi Stars.

The former Tusker FC goalkeeper now wants to further his impressive form when Francis Kimanzi’s side faces off with Rangers in Nakuru.

“It feels good to have a positive start. The man of the match award against Nzoia really motivated me because it was my first start of the season. It was a tough match but I am happy I helped the team get its first away win against Nzoia,” said Okello told Mathareunited.co.ke.

The arrival of youngsters Ken Mutembei, Brian Juma, Francis Nambute and William Odero has given Rangers a new lease of life. While Okello expects a strong challenge from the mailmen, he insists that the team should bounce back to winning ways.

“We have very good momentum in the league and we will be going for maximum points. Posta has a very good blend of experience and youth just like us so it will be a close contest.

Article continues below

“Keeping a clean sheet is therefore important even as we focus on winning,” added the experienced custodian.

Mathare United, who are second on the table with seven points, drew with Ulinzi Stars last time out while Rangers beat Mount Kenya United 2-1.