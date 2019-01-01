Mathare United conceding six goals was a concern - Salim Ali

The former Ulinzi Stars coach is happy with the way his charges played in the 4-0 win against the Sugar Millers

coach Salim Ali has admitted he was concerned with his team after they conceded six goals in two matches.

The Slum Boys fell 3-1 and 3-0 against Kakamega and AFC , respectively, before bouncing back with a 4-0 win against .

"Conceding six goals at home and away in just two games was a concern for us and we had to find an immediate solution," Ali told Goal on Monday.

"I missed key players in our loss against AFC Leopards and it affected us; however we bounced back well against Nzoia Sugar and managed to get four goals and a clean sheet which is a plus to us.

"The attitude against Nzoia was positive, and the spirit from the players was on point. We want to maintain it especially in the tough second half of the season."

Article continues below

Ali is delighted with what the team has achieved this year and looks forward to a better 2020.

"It was a transition period for us; we lost our head coach as well as some key players. But I am happy with the way the young players in the team have adapted; they are still developing," the tactician concluded.

The 2008 league champions are currently ninth on 20 points, nine behind leaders .