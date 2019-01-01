Mathare United coach Salim Ali promises firepower against Ulinzi Stars

The Slum Boys are aiming at getting their first win in the KPL when they play the Soldiers this Saturday

head coach Salim Ali hopes his team will claim maximum points when they host in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match this weekend.

The Slum Boys have so far collected two points from as many matches after draws against FC and FC respectively. Speaking ahead of the match, the tactician has promised the fans his side will do absolutely everything to get a positive result.

"Against Ulinzi Stars expect firepower from us, the boys are ready for the match," Salim told Goal on Friday.

"We are playing at home against them [Ulinzi] and if we keep the same concentration and spirit as we did against Tusker [last weekend], we will get something."

Salim is, however, not expecting to get an easy ride against the unpredictable Soldiers.

"Ulinzi are a good team, they have experienced players who can get results anywhere. Yes we are playing at home but we must make sure we do not give them room to punish us," he concluded.

The Nakuru-based side have four points after two KPL games.