Mathare United coach Salim Ali explains inconsistent first round

The tactician has also stated the former champions will sign new players in every department for the new season

coach Salim Ali suggested the 2008 Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions had a rough first round in the current campaign owing to changes the team was going through.

The 'Slum Boys' started the 2019/20 season badly, struggling to get consistent results, but it changed and by the time the league was suspended owing to the coronavirus outbreak, they had managed to move up to the eighth position with 33 points from 22 matches.

The tactician has explained why it was not easy for his team to start the season on a high.

"It has not been fine for us especially in the first round where we were struggling to get our footing," Ali told Goal on Sunday.

"It was a transition period for us after losing several top players and the head coach in the previous season. Mathare was a young team and getting consistency during the transition was not easy.

"However, in the second round, we managed to bounce back and started to get good results. I believe we could have finished the season in a better position if we could have played it to the end."

Normally, many teams strengthen their squads for the new season depending on their set targets. The youthful tactician has also revealed the plans he has for the team in the 2010/21 season.

"I am planning to strengthen every department; from the goalkeeping to the striking department," Ali continued.

"We want a competitive team for next season because seemingly, the current one is over owing to the announcement to extend cessation by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"However, I cannot reveal the number of players we are releasing or bringing on board. Soon we are going to meet and make that decision.

"Definitely, there are players who might be living and it will affect the number of those coming in."

The former coach has also given his verdict regarding the 2019/20 campaign.

"I am satisfied with what my team has achieved, it was not easy at all starting from almost zero after the departures we witnessed," he continued.

"The team is young and many players managed to get their experience as the season progressed. We will be better next season, I am confident of that."