Mathare United coach Salim Ali elated to keep clean sheet against Nzoia Sugar

The Slum Boys coach impressed with the team’s defensive abilities after managing a clean sheet against the Sugar Millers

coach Salim Ali has reserved special praise for his defenders for keeping a clean sheet in their 4-0 Kenyan Premier League ( ) win against on Sunday.

The Slum Boys brought the curtains down in 2019 in sublime fashion by thumping the Sugar Millers but what caught the eye of the coach was the fact they did not concede in the match.

Ali also picked out defender Lennox Ogutu, who started only his second game of the season after making his first appearance last time out against AFC , for praise.

“The win has been made much sweeter by the fact we were able to keep a clean sheet,” Ali told the club’s official website.

“We have had a few changes to our backline in recent games which almost always disrupts the gelling of the team.

“[Lennox] made his first appearance of the season just the other day but showed enough promise to warrant a start against Nzoia. He has played really well in those two games and that is what I want from every single player.”

The result also put a halt to a two-game losing streak and Ali was left pleased with his side’s display, believing his charges played with renewed confidence and purpose.

“Admittedly we have struggled in our previous games and needed a win to boost our confidence levels,” Ali continued.

“We struggled a bit to get in a rhythm in the opening exchanges which was normal because of the pressure we had put on ourselves but after we got the first goal then the boys played with renewed confidence and purpose and it showed with the goals that they scored.”

Clifford Alwanga, who has for several seasons been a tormentor of the Millers, opened the scoring late in the first half to register his fourth goal against the Bungoma-based side in United colours and from then on it was all Mathare.

Man of the match James Kinyanjui helped himself to a goal and two assists while Daniel Otieno, enjoying life as a Slum Boy in his debut season, added one goal and an assist before Tyson Otieno came off the bench to put the icing on the cake.

Mathare United will next face at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.