Mathare United coach Salim Ali demands more despite unbeaten start to KPL season

The Slum Boys coach challenges his players to remain focused as the league takes a break for the international fixtures

coach Salim Ali has challenged his players to give more despite the team remaining unbeaten in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The Slum Boys are among the two unbeaten sides in the league so far from five matches, having won once (against ) and drawn four ( , , ) - the latest stalemate being the 2-2 draw against Wazito on Saturday.

Coach Ali has expressed his satisfaction at how the season has panned out so far for his side.

“When the fixture list was announced we knew we had to be at our best from day one because all of the five teams we have faced so far are potential title challengers,” Ali is quoted by the club’s official website.

“I believe we have had the most gruelling of starts and to remain unbeaten in this period is an achievement in itself. There have been plenty of positives so we have to keep this up as well as iron out the mistakes that have denied us wins.”

Against Wazito on Saturday, Mathare United twice gave away the lead to settle for a point and coach Ali feels they should have done better to secure their second win of the season.

“I am disappointed of course, frustrated that we played well, took the lead twice but could not quite see out the win,” Ali continued.

“I see it as a setback even though we did not lose and we have to work even harder to make sure that when we are in a position to win a match, we make sure that we do just that.”

With seven points from five matches, Mathare United are tenth on the 18-team KPL table, five points adrift of league leaders , the only other unbeaten team in the top-flight.

The upcoming international break is a huge welcome for the team who will spend the next two weeks to prepare for the next fixture against Kisumu All-Stars on October 19.