'Proverbial game of two halves' - Mathare United coach Ouna rues missed opportunity vs AFC Leopards

The Slum Boys are expecting to have Clifford Alwanga available for the next to-tier assignment

Mathare United head coach Frank Ouna believes the difference between them and AFC Leopards during Thursday's 1-0 defeat was the fact that the latter utilised their chance while they did not.

The 2008-league champions fell by a solitary goal scored by Elvis Rupia in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League game.

The Slum Boys finished the game with 10 players and the tactician has also commented on the second-half incident which led to David Ochieng's red card.

"Thursday's game was the proverbial game of two halves where Leopards dominated the first half and scored from a half chance," Ouna told Goal.

"In the second half we were dominant and created chances but we did not utilise them. What changed the outlook in the second half was the red card to David Ochieng.

"It affected the balance of the game.

"The red card was too soft; yes [Ochieng] raised his arm and elbow but he never swung it, even the elbowed player stood there and later on walked away. I think it is the way the Leopards bench reacted and the referee was also carried away and I think it was a little harsh."

The youthful tactician was also impressed with the way his charges played despite having a numerical disadvantage. He went on to shed light on his plans ahead of their match against Tusker FC in two weeks' time.

"But despite being a man less the spirit that was lacking, is there, we still put up a fight, and that is what teams down there need to do," Ouna continued.

"If you go a goal down, put up a fight, if you go a man down you have to put up a fight as well.

Article continues below

"We have about two weeks before the next game. It will be enough to take the somber mood away. There will be two or three days off for the players to be with their families."

"Chlifford Alwanga has recovered and I am expecting him back for our next assignment."

Thursday's win took the 13-time league champions Ingwe joint top of the table with 36 points. The Slum Boys, remain bottom of the table with eight points from 17 matches.