Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi rues missed chances against Ulinzi Stars

It is a match the ‘slum boys’ dominated and had chances to down the military side but it ended in a draw

Mathare United played out to a barren draw against Ulinzi Stars in the Kenyan Premier League match played on Saturday.

It is a match the ‘slum boys’ dominated and had chances to down the military side, but as fate may have it, both sides ended up sharing the spoils. Despite taking the point, coach Francis Kimanzi feels his team could have done much better against the Nakuru-based side.

Article continues below

“We played well, created many scoring opportunities that could have helped us win the game, but we could not get that goal to help us do that. Everything was okay, our only undoing was in front of the goal where we could not take our chances, otherwise it could have been different.

“It is something that we are going to work on in training and hope we do better in the next game,” Kimanzi told Goal.com.

The ‘slum boys’ are second on the log with seven points from three matches.