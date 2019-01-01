Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi: Referees couldn't cope with the pace

Mathare United forced a 2-2 draw against Sofapaka but Kimanzi was not impressed by the refereeing

head coach Francis Kimanzi has blasted the referees who took charge of their game against at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

Kimanzi added that the standard of officiating was questionable because he spotted a number of mistakes.

“Officiating was really an issue in this match and I don’t know if they (the referees) are incompetent or what. They cannot cope with the speed and also made technical mistakes. If we would have had a better referee we would have won this game. In the first 10 minutes of the match, we saw players hacking their opponents and no action was taken. Those were tackles that were reckless and there were no cautions at all. These issues should not be happening in football at this level,” Kimanzi told the media.

Article continues below

Kimanzi also blamed his defenders for their mistakes, so it wasn't just the referees who cost United the points.

“I am happy with the way we tried to control the game, the composure we showed and the character we exhibited in the attack. Of course, we made a number of mistakes defensively but really I am disappointed because we should have won the game,” added Kimanzi.

The four goals from the match took the tally of goals in the last four fixtures involving Sofapaka and Mathare United to 18. On May 1, Mathare United will host Zoo FC at Kasarani Stadium while Sofapaka will be at home to face Posta at Kenyatta Stadium.