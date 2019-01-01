Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi ready for Western Stima duel

The two teams will face off in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday

head coach Francis Kimanzi is ready to claim maximum points against .

"We have prepared well for the game, all we want is a win and that is what we have been preparing for this whole week.

"I have everyone available apart from Cliff Nyakeya, but I have players, who can fill the void left by him. He is a good player, but we have to do without him because of the suspension.

"Fatigue is there, every team has experienced it but we have dealt with it well, and we will see fresh players on the pitch."

The Slum Boys' are placed second on the log with 30 points, two less than leaders .