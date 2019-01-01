Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi impressed with display against Nzoia Sugar

The Slum Boys finally managed to win a game after losing to Ulinzi Stars in their previous match at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru

manager Francis Kimanzi has expressed satisfaction over his team's performance against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match.

The Slum Boys emerged victorious over the Sugar Millers after a feisty match that ended 3-2 in their favour. Kimanzi was particularly satisfied with Mathare United's ability to score three goals.

“We have had a good performance that was crowned by not only goals but also a win. Three goals for us is a good show of how clinical we have been. In the previous matches we failed to score even after enjoying possession in those games,” Kimanzi told Goal.

The tactician added that they can only achieve the season’s targets if they keep fighting as they did against the Bungoma-based outfit.

“We can only be performing well in the remaining matches should we go on and play as we have done. Generally, there was a good display from everyone and that showed we can start doing again what we did early in the season. We will go to training and hope to rectify what we think we should.”

After being seen as title contenders, the 2008 champions have lost ground, with only , and to fight for the title.