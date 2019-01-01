Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi expects an 'exciting' clash against Tusker

A win for Tusker, who are trailing Mathare United by a single point, will take Robert Matano charges top of the log

Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi has predicted an ‘exciting’ match when the league leaders face off with Tusker in a Kenyan Premier League match over the weekend.

The ‘Slum Boys’, still undefeated, are top of the table with 14 points and will be facing the Brewers who are also riding on a fine run of form.

The former Harambee Stars tactician, who will have everyone available for selection, says that there is nothing special about this game and that his players will give their best as usual in a high stake match.

Article continues below

"We are preparing to face them (Tusker), just like the other teams, nothing special really. Tusker has been doing well of late in their games, same with us and one thing I know it will be a very exciting encounter. No injuries for us, all players are available.

"It is a match we want to win and continue with our great run in the league, but we have to work for it."

A win for Tusker, who are trailing Mathare United by a single point, will take Robert Matano charges top of the log.