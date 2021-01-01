Mathare United coach claims 'It's not fair!' and blames officials for loss against Posta Rangers

Coach claims poor officiating led to the Slum Boys' ninth defeat in 14 league outings

Mathare United head coach Salim Ali has hit out at poor officiating as the reason why his team fell to Posta Rangers in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League outing at Kasarani Annex on Friday.

The Mailmen emerged 2-0 victors; Alex Luganji and Amos Kigadi scored the goals for the Stanley Okumbi-led side to condemn the Slum Boys to yet another loss in a season they have struggled since they were reinstated into the competition by a local tribunal.

However, the tactician was left infuriated by the decisions made in the game by officials.

"Sometimes the referees should not make it harder than it is at the moment," Ali told Goal.

"The goals we conceded were questionable; the first one came from an offside position and it was evident. I was amazed that the referee gave the goal; then we have the second one, the ball did not cross the line, my defender did his job, then the assistant awards a goal.

"They were two big decisions that went against us and changed the outcome of the game. It is not fair."

The former Ulinzi Stars did not, however, fail to point out the mistakes by his team that led to the goals.

"We defended poorly and allowed the opponents to get into the danger zones," Ali added.

"They were basic errors which, I believe, should not happen. We were punished for that. As much as the officials made mistakes, we should have done better as well.

"It is about the whole team defending which did not happen and we allowed Posta to come in areas they should not. Then we went on to concede easy goals, preventable ones for that matter."

In the 14 games played, the 2008 champions have registered nine losses, three draws, and two wins. It is a result that has put the team in the relegation zone and in an initial interview, Ali explained where the problem lies.

"We cannot keep letting our best players leave every season, it has to change. Every season we are selling and the replacements are not good enough then the blame goes to the coach. Does it mean Kimanzi, Okumbi and Kingi were bad?

"We need to change our policy and that calls for a meeting with everyone at the club. If it does not happen we will experience the same problems season in season out."