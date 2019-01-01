Mathare United, Chemelil Sugar among KPL clubs in pre-season preparations

Mathare United have been holding trials before every season, while Nzoia Sugar and Chemelil Sugar often scout players from annual school games

attracted over 250 prospective players who came for trials held at the Goan Institute Grounds on Monday.

As is regularly the case, the 2008 Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions held pre-season trials as they look for new players to integrate into their teams.

The trials were conducted by the club's assistant coach Salim Ali in the absence of head coach Francis Kimanzi. Kimanzi is with the Kenyan national team in for the tournament in .

The 250 players were later subjected to an intense training program, which saw the number reduced to 30.

The selected trialists will be in camp for Tuesday and Wednesday, although the club is yet to confirm the exact number of players they are looking to incorporate into the senior team.

Meanwhile, Sugar have roped in eight players successfully scouted from the school games held in various parts of the country.

"As our culture dictates, we went across the country looking for young players we thought will fit into our team. I was in Nairobi while head coach Francis Baraza was in the Nyanza region. Our scouts from the Western region identified two players and recommended that they join the team," Chemelil Sugar Charles Odera told Goal.

A 1-0 win over in the last match last season ensured Chemelil remained in KPL.

Article continues below

are expected to hold their own trials next month, from July 1 - 5 at the Sudi Stadium.

Finally, ' technical bench, led by head coach Benjamin Nyangweso, are taking part in the ongoing Chief of Defence Forces Cup tournament where the priority will be to pick new players for the Soldiers side.

The tournament will run until July 4.