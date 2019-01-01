Mathare United captain Chrispin Oduor not giving up on the KPL title

The Mathare United skipper wants his side to approach the remaining fixtures with the right energy and focus

skipper Chrispin Oduor insists that the race for the Kenyan Premier League title is still wide open.

The 'Slum Boys' are fourth on the log with 31 points, five behind leaders FC. Despite his side posting mixed results in the last couple of games, Oduor still believes that they are still in the race for the title.

“This is another phase and we just need to approach it with more energy and better focus. The league is still open. Anybody can win the title because the point-difference among the leading pack is not that big,” he told the club’s official portal.

Mathare United will face Posta on Thursday at the Machakos Stadium with the aim of collecting maximum points.

Oduor has predicted a tough game from Rangers but has maintained that they will be going for the points on offer.

Article continues below

“Picking three points against (Posta) Rangers will certainly be the priority but it will be tough since this is a different ball game.

"We beat them in the first leg, but they have a new coach and he has tried to change a lot.”

In the last 13 meetings against , Mathare United have won four matches, drawn seven and lost two.