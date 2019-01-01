Mathare United captain Chrispin Oduor is confident ahead of Wazito game

The Slum Boys are yet to win against the KPL's promoted club in the league but the skipper believes this weekend will be different

captain Chrispin Oduor is confident of a better outing in the top tier game against Wazito FC on Saturday.

The two teams are set to face off this weekend in the Kenyan Premier League to be played at Kasarani Stadium. The promoted side claimed a 4-1 win a few weeks ago against the Slum Boys in the preseason.

The midfielder has however promised the newbies a tough game and hopes the 2008-league champions can claim a win.

“We have played against them in the past and know that the game will be a tough one. But we also know what we are capable of and go into the game buoyed by our recent performances,” Oduor told the club's official portal.

“We have been working hard in training the whole week and everyone is locked and ready for the game against Wazito which we are targeting nothing short of a win.”

Mathare have not won any league match against Wazito FC, drawing once and losing the other one as well but the skipper believes it will be different on Saturday.

“It is true we have not had the best of outings against [Wazito] but we will meet tomorrow under different circumstances. The preseason game was just that, a preseason game and nothing was at stake,” Oduor concluded.

The Slum Boys have not lost any game this season and have managed to get six points in the process.