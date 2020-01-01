Mathare United cage Zoo FC as Ulinzi Stars drop points vs Nzoia Sugar

The Slum Boys put up a decent display to claim maximum points against their visitors in the top tier

defeated Zoo FC 3-1 in an entertaining Kenyan Premier League ( ) match staged at Kasarani Stadium.

The 2008 champions set the ball rolling as soon as the sixth minute. Poor defending by the Kerich-based side ended with the ball at Kevin Kimani's feet and the veteran midfielder's low shot found the back of the net.

Andrew Juma fouled Dennis Ongeri in the 25th minute, leaving the referee with no choice but point to the penalty spot. Collins Neto stepped up sending Job Ochieng the wrong way to level matters.

In the 52nd minute, Tyson Otieno danced his way past two Zoo defenders before setting up the unmarked James Kinyanjui, who headed the ball past Lumumba Brian in goal.

Kinyanjui turned provider in the 65th minute, setting up Kimani for an easy finish to stretch the Slum Boys' lead to 3-1.



Meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by hosts at Sudi Stadium in another top tier assignment played on Saturday.

The much-improved hosts opened the scoring in the stroke of half-time through Victor Likare. Despite a consistent fight after the break, the Sugar Millers were undone by the Soldiers' experience and eventually cracked in the 65th minute.

A good move ended with winger Omar Boraafya putting the ball in the back of the net.

The Collins Omondi-led charges resorted to cautious play and ended up getting a point from the four-time league champions.

At Muhoroni Stadium, Sugar continued with their rise in the league after defeating Posta 2-1.