Mathare United and Zoo FC to remain suspended after failure to sign StarTimes deal

The federation has urged the two ‘rebel’ clubs to lodge complaints with the Court of Arbitration if they feel aggrieved

and Zoo FC will now remain suspended from the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League after they failed to sign the broadcast deal with StarTimes.

The two clubs were on Wednesday given 48 hours to endorse the deal and were suspended provisionally from taking part in the top-flight until they signed the same.

However, the 48 hours elapsed on Friday at 5 pm, and none of the ‘rebel’ teams had signed the contract, with FKF CEO Barry Otieno confirming to Goal the clubs only came back asking for more time before they can sign it.

“We gave [Mathare United and Zoo FC] 48 hours to sign the document and none has signed,” Otieno told Goal on Saturday. “As passed by the federation’s National Executive Committee (NEC), they will remain suspended from the league and their players will be allowed to join other clubs.

“We will now proceed to redo the fixtures for the current campaign and remove the two teams from the roster.

Otieno continued: “Instead of signing the document, the clubs came back asking for more time but since NEC had already given them an ultimatum [of 48 hours which they did not meet], it is not possible to give them more time, they will now remain suspended and the league will continue without them.”

FKF has also urged the two clubs to lodge a complaint with the Court of Arbitration in Zurich if they feel aggrieved with the decision.

In a letter obtained by Goal signed by CEO Otieno and sent to Zoo, who had already said they will seek advice from the local Sports Dispute Tribunal, FKF has said: “In any event, in your previous email dated December 9, 2020, you were unequivocal that you had elected to seek the Sports Dispute Tribunal’s advice and direction on the matter, a contentious proclamation that is an express admission of a deliberate contravention of the FKF constitution (2017), calling for disciplinary action and an equally clear expression of a definite decision/position on the matter from your end.

“Subsequently, the FKF National Executive committee brought the matter to a conclusive end. FKF and the NEC are now functus offcio. Zoo may, if aggrieved, lodge an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.”

The letter to Mathare United sent to the club’s lawyer Rachier & Amollo Advocates also stated: “Please refer to your letter dated December 11, 2020.

“The content of the draft correspondences you list in your letter in self-evident of a fair and engaging process undertaken by the federation. Unfortunately, your client is engrossed in endless circumlocution.

“The FKF NEC having brought the matter to a conclusive end, FKF and NEC are functus offcio and your client, if aggrieved can lodge an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

With the suspension of the two teams, it means the 2020-21 season will have 16 teams but if also fail to sign (as per deadline day on Monday), then the top-flight will have 15 teams.