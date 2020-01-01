Mathare United and Zoo FC suspended from FKF Premier League

The federation have moved to suspend the two ‘rebel’ clubs after they refused to endorse the broadcast deal with StarTimes

Football Federation (FKF) have suspended and Zoo FC from taking part in the FKF Premier League.

However, the two ‘rebel’ clubs have been given 48 hours to salvage their stay in the top-flight if they move to sign the broadcast deal between FKF and StarTimes.

A meeting of National Executive Committee (NEC) members held at the federation’s offices situated at Goal Project, has also given until Monday, December 14, 2020, at 5 pm, to also return papers showing they have endorsed the deal, or else they will be expelled alongside the two clubs.

“We have suspended Mathare United and Zoo FC because they have refused to sign the StarTimes deal and for now they will not be part of the fixtures,” FKF President Nick Mwendwa told Goal after the meeting.

“However, the teams have the next 48 hours to decide whether they will sign the deal or not, if they don’t sign in the next two days, then we will have no option but to expel them from the league.”

Mwendwa continued: “The same applies to Ulinzi Stars, they have until Monday at 5 pm to confirm their commitment. Ulinzi only committed by word and said they will sign the letter but they have not returned it back, so we don’t know their stand.”

On what will happen to the players of the teams that will be expelled, Mwendwa said: “We will open for them a small transfer window of two weeks so that they can join teams of their own choice, I know they will get preferred teams.

“It is unfortunate we have been forced to take such a stand but we don’t have any other option because we must play football and cannot be held at ransom by three clubs who feel they know more than other clubs.”

The 2020-21 season got underway two weeks ago and already teams that signed the broadcast deal have received Ksh2million from sponsors StarTimes and BetKing.

In the revised fixtures for this weekend, Nairobi City Stars will take on at Kasarani on ‘Friday, while on Saturday, will welcome in Kisumu, host Ulinzi Stars, and battle Bidco United at Utalii Grounds.

On Sunday, will take on Kakamega , battle , AFC entertain while Posta will come up against Wazito FC.