Mathare United and Chemelil Sugar to miss key players in midweek KPL action
Three players will miss the midweek Kenyan Premier League (KPL) matches due to suspension.
Worst hit are defenders Andrew Juma and John Ochieng, who play for Mathare United and Chemelil Sugar respectively.
Juma will miss the matches at home against Bandari FC and away to Chemelil after accumulating a total of 10 yellow cards.
Ochieng will miss the Sugar Millers' away game against Sofapaka and at home against Mathare after getting a red card and five yellows.
Relegated Mount Kenya United will face 13-time KPL champions AFC Leopards without their dependable center-back Amani Kyata, who has bagged a total of five yellow cards.
Gor Mahia will be crowned champions with a victory over Vihiga United, and after Mt Kenya's relegation, the Kakamega side and Zoo Kericho are fighting to retain their positions in the league beyond this season.