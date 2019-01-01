Mathare United and Chemelil Sugar to miss key players in midweek KPL action

The Kenyan Premier League will come to a close in two weeks time after the completion of the remaining three match days

Three players will miss the midweek Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches due to suspension.

Worst hit are defenders Andrew Juma and John Ochieng, who play for and Sugar respectively.

Juma will miss the matches at home against FC and away to Chemelil after accumulating a total of 10 yellow cards.

Ochieng will miss the Sugar Millers' away game against and at home against Mathare after getting a red card and five yellows.

Relegated Mount United will face 13-time KPL champions AFC without their dependable center-back Amani Kyata, who has bagged a total of five yellow cards.

will be crowned champions with a victory over , and after Mt Kenya's relegation, the Kakamega side and are fighting to retain their positions in the league beyond this season.