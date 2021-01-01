Mathare United's Ali reveals why he has not joined Gor Mahia yet

The Slum Boys have won only one of their last three league games

coach Salim Ali has stated he has not joined as an assistant coach yet because they have not finalized their agreement.

Goal exclusively revealed the youthful tactician was on his way to the reigning FKF Premier League champions. The position fell vacant after former assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo left to serve Kakamega in the same capacity.

As a result, K'Ogalo had no alternative but to look for his replacement to deputise Portuguese Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto. The former coach was picked but nothing has been concluded.

"I just could not start before agreeing on everything and putting it on paper," Ali told Goal on Thursday.

"It is important to ensure an agreement is reached before you start working. So before that is done, I cannot start working. Being a professional, everything has to be done professionally."

Goal tried to contact Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier for an official comment but calls went unanswered.

Mathare recorded their first FKF Premier League win on Monday when they defeated Zoo FC 2-0 at Kasarani. Prior to the game, the 2008 champions had fallen 4-2 and 3-1 to and Gor Mahia respectively.

Against the Herman Iswekha-led charges, the Slum Boys scored their goals through Daniel Otieno and John Mwangi.

The hosts needed seven minutes to open the scoring when Mwangi managed to pick out Otieno in a good area and the latter took a low shot that Vincent Misikhu failed to keep out.

Five minutes later, the hosts doubled their advantage. Mwangi, who assisted the first goal, was let into the danger zone.

He unleashed a fierce shot which the goalkeeper parried straight to him, and the winger made no mistake with the second attempt from close range.

In the 20th minute, the Herman Iswekha-led team created a good opportunity: Kepha Ondati created space and had a good hit ball from about 30 yards, but Job Ochieng did a good job to stop it from finding the back of the net.

Mathare resorted to cautious play after the break, ensuring Zoo do not get much of the ball.