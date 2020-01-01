Mathare United against Kariobangi Sharks derby will create tension – Juma

The Slum Boys defender says he will anticipate a very close battle when the two sides clash in the derby on Sunday

defender Andrew Juma has admitted their Kenyan Premier League ( ) clash against will be the toughest of the season.

The two sides will clash in the Slum derby on Sunday with Mathare United playing as the home team.

“A Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks game do not have a substantial history in the local scene as there are very few games that have been played between the two teams,” Juma is quoted by the club’s official website.

“But ever since the first top-flight game was played the tension and excitement has gradually built up.

“It has become a true derby in such a short period of time and this is down to the proximity of the two teams geographically and similarities in playing styles. We are one and the same to put it simply.”

Seven matches have been played between the two teams in the top-flight since Sharks’ maiden season in the KPL back in 2017 and it is Sunday’s visitors who have had the most success, winning three of those encounters with another three ending in draws.

“Playing a team with a similar playing style as yours is always difficult to manoeuvre,” Juma continued.

“It is why both teams have had to settle for draws most of the time. Plus, Sharks have a lot of players who have been at Mathare before and who some of us know quite well from an early age.

Article continues below

“The only change I expect from the game is for it to be more hyped than the previous ones. It will be an all-out tactical display. The coach has told us what he expects from us and we are ready.”

Both teams will come into the game off the back of contrasting fortunes with United suffering defeat at the hands of in midweek while Sharks secured maximum points for only the second time this season as they defeated FC.

The season’s first encounter saw both teams play to a 0-0 scoreline.