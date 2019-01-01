Mathare United 2-2 Wazito FC: Ambani sees red as Kasarani affair ends in stalemate

Neither side was able to pick up maximum points from a match which occasionally witnessed physical confrontation and tension

Wazito FC head coach Fred Ambani was sent off as his side drew 2-2 against at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

An own goal from Bernard Ochieng and goals from Victor Ndinya, Kevin Kimani, and Derrick Onyango were enough for the sides to get a share of the spoils.

Michael Oduor's 12th-minute chance was the first notable opportunity for Wazito but the midfielder was not clinical enough and his shot went off target. At this point, the visitors were the team attacking more but had no goal to mark their dominance.

Wazito suffered a blow in the 27th minute when defender Bernard Ochieng pushed the ball into his own net after Steve Njunge had punched it back into play.

John Mwangi's low drive troubled Njunge and the resultant melee was enough for Mathare to register their fourth goal against Wazito in a competitive match.

Ndinya scored Wazito's goal in the 37th minute as he thumped home a rebound after Oduor's effort hit Mathare United's right-hand post.

The hosts complained incessantly as Ndinya looked to have been on an offside position when he reacted to score the equaliser.

Ambani was sent into the stands after what looked like a verbal altercation with the match commissioner after his side had equalised.

Mathare United retook their lead in the 50th minute with Kevin Kimani slotting past Njuge after receiving a defence-splitting pass from Chrispin Odour.

Wazito defenders were stationary as Kimani and Oduor plotted the goal-hunting mission right in front of them.

Onyango then punished his former side as he headed past Ochieng in the 70th minute - Acquah flicked the ball for Onyango to go low and head for the fourth goal of the match.

Wazito will face Kakamega in the next match while Mathare United will visit Kisumu All-Stars, on October 18 and 19, respectively.

Mathare United XI: Job Ochieng, Andrew Juma, Harun Junior, Martin Ongori, David Owino, Roy Okal, Kevin Kimani, Chrispin Oduor, John Kinyanjui, John Mwangi, Clifford Alwanga.

Subs: David Okello, Alphonce Ndonye, Tyson Otieno, Klinsmann Omulanga, Lennox Ogutu, Chris Ochieng.

Wazito FC XI: Steve Njunge, Bernard Ochieng, Johnstone Omurwa, Abouba Sibomana, Victor Ndinya, Derrick Onyango, Paul Acquah, Teddy Osk, Dan Odhiambo, Brian Musa,

Subs: Gad Mathews, Karim Nizigiyimana, David Oswe, Derrick Otanga, Lloyd Wahome, Mathew Odongo, Ali Hassan.