Mathare United 0-0 Bandari FC: Slum Boys and the Dockers fire blanks

The Slum Boys and the visiting Dockers have produced another stalemate in a league match played on Saturday

and FC recorded their sixth consecutive draw in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) following their barren outcome on Saturday.

This was coach Ali Salim's first competitive assignment for Mathare United since taking over from Francis Kimanzi several weeks ago.

Getting maximum points against the Dockers who had a better pre-season was not going to be easy.

FT | MUN 0 V 0 BAN



We settle for a draw and we share the spoils. We collect a point in the season opener and on to the next we go! pic.twitter.com/jQ84Xbmqkj — Bandari FC (@BandariOfficial) August 31, 2019

The visitors could have gone ahead under five minutes when defender David Owino lost possession in a dangerous area, but Bandari's new signing Danson Chetambe failed to capitalize on the chance.

Article continues below

In the 23rd minute, the Bernard Mwalala-led side squandered an opportunity to break the deadlock. Ugandan striker William Wadri managed to find Cliff Kasuti in a perfect scoring position, but the former player failed to hit the target.

The lads battled to a barren draw with @BandariOfficial in the league opener at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.



The game lived up to expectations but in the end it was a tale of missed chances. #GreatnessWithin #MUBAN #KPL pic.twitter.com/qOqhsENqDr — Mathare United FC (@MathareUtd) August 31, 2019

With about eight minutes to the break, Michael Wanyika was called to action, reacting fastest to deny Kevin Kimani who was certain to find the back of the net after blunders at the back.

The 2008 league champions could have snatched a winner with 20 minutes to go. They won a free-kick in a good position and Kimani stepped up to take it. The midfielder curled the ball beautifully but the hawk-eyed Wanyika made a fingertip save to push the ball out.