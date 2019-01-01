Match preview: Hougang United vs Warriors FC

Pressure will definitely be on dark horses tomorrow when they take on tomorrow at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

This season has certainly been one of the best for the Cheetahs in recent times, as their excellent performances see them occupy third place in the table on 32 points - only behind a point behind rivals .

Hougang coach Clement Lee knows his team has every chance of winning the title should they keep their form up and not allow any slip-ups to happen. FC's surprise draw against has only served to make this year's title race one of the most tightly contested in recent years.

However, they need to be wary of a Gabriel Quak led Warriors side who are coming back off a comprehensive victory over Young Lions. Additionally forward Jonathan Behe will also pose a threat to the Hougang backline. The key factor for Hougang would be to shut down their opponents' aforementioned key players. Do that, and the flame of their title aspirations will continue to burn brightly.