Match preview: Home United v Hougang United

Hougang United and Home United take on each other tomorrow in the Singapore Premier League

Hougang United will want to put their unexpected loss behind them when they take on Home United tomorrow.

For the Cheetahs, they will hope that the defeat against the Young Lions will be nothing more than a blip and will want to take advantage of a Home United side who are still not stable under new coach Saswadimata Dasuki. Hougang's stars will have to step up and be counted for here with the likes of Faris Ramli and Zulfahmi Arifin capable of breaking through Home's backline.

Meanwhile, the Protectors' hard-fought victory against the Young Lions showcases a side that isn't very confident at the moment but they do have players who can turn a game on its head; one such player is Song Ui-Young. The Protectors will be glad to see him fit once again and proved against the Young Lions how much of a threat he is especially with his clever runs.

On the other hand, Shahril Ishak is still injured while Isaka Cernak remains a doubt for the AFC Asean cup champions. With all that is being said, Hougang will be favourites to nick this tie considering how well they have been playing before their unexpected loss to the Young Lions. But then again the ball is round and should Home's key players show up, a draw could be a potential result for both sides.