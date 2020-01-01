Match-fixing cases in KPL influenced by foreigners - Situma

Four players were recently banned by Fifa after they were found guilty of engaging in acts of manipulating results

Two-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) title-winning captain James Situma has blamed foreign influence on match-fixing cases.

Four players were banned by Fifa after they were found guilty of match manipulation and Situma claimed forces from outside the country could have influenced them to engage in match-fixing acts.

Festus Okiring, Festo Omukoto and Moses Chikati were given a four-year ban while George Mandela of was handed a life-long ban. The four were former teammates at Kakamega .

“It is so sad to see a player getting banned for four years and it is even worse if the player's age has advanced a little bit. Although match-fixing is not allowed at times players get involved without full knowledge they are doing it,” Situma told Goal.

“Fans and players can fix matches, for example; if I want to win I can approach a player playing against them and tell him to ensure he scores an own goal and promise him some share from the money I get from the stake I place on a Mathare United win.

“In most cases, it is the foreign people who influence players to get involved in match-fixing you can rarely get a local person doing it.”

The former Mathare United and Kakamega Homeboyz defender explained the importance of losing a match on a fair-ground than have outside influence dictating how the game must end.

He also urged footballers to concentrate on their careers in order to fulfil their desires in the end.

“It is very wrong to lose a game if match-fixing has been involved rather I would want to lose when my opponent has been better than me on the pitch,” he added.

“We have to tell players the important thing is to focus on games and their careers. I believe anything good will always take time so they need to put in a good effort and do their best.

“They will achieve what they desire in the long run. Something you have fought with your own sweat is better than anything that comes easy.”

Situma won KPL titles with in 2009 and with in 2016.