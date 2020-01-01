Match fitness cost Gor Mahia against Kakamega Homeboyz - Kipkirui

The K'Ogalo forward is optimistic of getting a win against the Dockers in their weekend assignment in the top tier

winger Nicholas Kipkirui has admitted match fitness cost them against Kakamega in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game played at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

The defending KPL champions had not trained well and ended up losing to their hosts for the first time in the top tier. The former Zoo FC player scored the consolation for K'Ogalo with Shami Kibwana and Ali Bhai scoring for the Nicholas Muyoti-led charges.

"We lost against [Kakamega Homeboyz] because we had not trained well," Kipkirui told Goal on Tuesday.

"The game was good, we played well and created a lot of chances, but we did not convert them to goals because we had not trained. Homeboyz were lucky to defeat us and they know it."

With the Dockers coming up next, the forward believes his team have what it takes to bag maximum points.

"There are no two ways about Saturday, we have to win against and I am sure it will happen. If we lose, we will be losing our chance to defend the title and we are not going to let it happen," Kipkirui concluded.

Gor Mahia are third on the log with 35 points from the 15 league matches.