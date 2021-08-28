Matasi: Tusker complete signing of Harambee Stars goalkeeper

The former Posta Rangers and St George SC custodian has been handed a two-year contract and becomes the fourth new player

Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker have on Saturday confirmed the signing of Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

Matasi is returning to the club he left in 2018 when he went to sign for Ethiopian giants St George Sports Club and in the new deal, he has been offered a two-year contract.

What has been said

"We would like to confirm that goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has re-joined the team on a two-year contract. The goalkeeper returns to Tusker, having left three seasons ago for Ethiopian club St George," Tusker, who are on a squad strengthening mission, announced on Saturday.

"He will don the number 34 jersey."

The former Posta Rangers goalkeeper, who was a free agent before signing for the champions, revealed the reasons that pushed him to accept an offer that made him return to the Ruaraka club.

“I am really happy to be back at Tusker and it’s a great pleasure for me. I was here for only three months then left and for me to come back, it means there is something I didn’t fulfil as a player. I am here to work and help the team prosper and achieve its targets,” Matasi said in his first interview.

“I come into a great team which has achieved a lot. Tusker have won the league and qualified to represent the country in the Caf Champions League and this means a lot to me as a player. I have to work and fight to defend the badge of the club."

On his part, chairman Dan Aduda said; “We are really excited to land Matasi and he will add immense competition in our goalkeeping department. He has been here before, he knows the fabric of the club and it will not be hard for him to adjust.”

“As we prepare to play in the Champions League, Matasi’s experience will be vital for the goalkeeping department. He has played at big levels within club level and the national team and he is a huge addition to the squad," Tusker's chief executive officer Charles Obiny stated.

Matasi's signing is the latest business the Brewers have completed after acquiring Kalos Protus Kirenge and Ibrahim Joshua, both 27, on two-year contracts from Namungo FC and Ken Gold FC.

Charles Momanyi, a former Gor Mahia defender and a Premier League winner, was the first player to be signed - for two seasons - by the Robert Matano side.