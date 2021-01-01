Matasi: I am ready to play for best team in Africa Simba SC

The 33-year-old custodian reveals to Goal his readiness to play for the Msimbazi giants, saying they are the best team in Africa

Kenya international goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has stated he will not hesitate to sign for Mainland Premier League champions Simba SC if they came in for his services.

The former Posta Rangers goalkeeper is being linked with a transfer move to the Msimbazi giants for the past three weeks after reports emerged that the team’s number one keeper Aishi Manula has attracted interest from top African clubs among them Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

Matasi, who currently features for Ethiopian giants St George SC, has told Goal in an exclusive interview he will not think twice if Simba made an offer for his services insisting they are currently the best team in Africa and that every player would want to be part of their squad.

“I have been reading on social media Simba are interested in my services but to be honest they have not contacted me nor my agent, but I am waiting to hear from them but if they indeed want to sign me, I am ready to make the move,” Matasi told Goal from his base in Ethiopia on Monday.

“To be honest, Simba is currently among the best teams in Africa, they are very well managed professionally and the best team in the East African region, and every player wants to be part of their squad, so I am no exception.”

Asked whether it will be a big challenge for him to make the transfer, Matasi explained: “No, it is not a big challenge for me, I have been in this industry for so many years and I understand what Simba fans want, and what the team wants to achieve.

“And also, it will depend on how fast I will settle in the team if they sign me, but what I can say, I will not hesitate to sign for them, I am ready and have been waiting to receive their offer.”

The 33-year-old is one of the most established Kenyan goalkeepers having played in the Kenyan Premier League and for the national team Harambee Stars. He also played for AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers, and Tusker in the top-flight before he was signed by the Ethiopian side in 2018.

He was the number one goalkeeper when Kenya fought for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations slot and was used prominently during the finals in Egypt.

Matasi made his debut for the national team in 2017 and has so far featured in 27 games for the Harambee Stars, including the Cecafa finals when Kenya lifted the trophy under Paul Put.