Matasi: Harambee Stars goalkeeper blames inexperience for poor 2019 Afcon

The custodian has also shed light on his life in Ethiopia after moving to St George in 2018

international Patrick Matasi believes lack of experience cost Harambee Stars in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in .

The East Africa side was placed in Group C alongside eventual winners , finalists and neighbours . The custodian reveals preparations for Africa's elite competition was on top-notch but being first timers played a part in their struggles.

"The preparations ahead of the qualification matches for the 2019 finals were always top-notch right from our first match against Sierra Leone," Matasi told reporters.

"We did our best despite this being our first time in the tournament. The lack of experience was a big factor but now we have learned and we believe it will better next time," the custodian adds.

"This was a good opportunity for us and it helped expose a lot of our players and with it several opportunities."

Kenya finished third in the group after managing to get a 3-2 win against Taifa Stars. However, they fell 2-0 and 3-0 to Desert Foxes and Teranga Lions respectively.

The 32-year-old has also explained how life was after he joined Ethiopian top-flight side, St George, in 2018 from Kenyan Premier League ( ) side FC.

"The first season was tough as I had to live in camp where the food was predictable," Matasi recalls.

"I have now moved into my own house and it allows me to sample different dishes."

Matasi had a mixed 2019/20 campaign which was unfortunately cut short by the pandemic.

"On the pitch, I had a not so good first leg in the first season conceding 11 goals. The second leg was better with only two goals conceded. I was looking to do even better this season but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic."



The experienced custodian is regarded as current Harambee Stars first choice but is facing stiff competition from Zambia based custodian Ian Otieno.

The latter has played in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers against and Togo respectively after Matasi sustained an injury against The Pharaohs, but the custodian has recovered and is expected to reclaim his position.