Matano's changes win Tusker third consecutive league match against Kakamega Homeboyz

The loss means Nicholas Muyoti and his team have now lost their last two matches while the Brewers are on a three-match winning streak

FC have registered their third consecutive Kenyan Premier League ( ) victory after beating Kakamega 3-1 at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

The win sees the 2016 league champions sit fourth although with the same points, 10, as both AFC and .

Luke Namanda was the first scorer when he struck the opening goal in the 32nd minute for the Brewers. David Okoth equalized for Nicholas Muyoti's side just before the first half ended.

Andrew Waiswa would have placed Kakamega Homeboyz on the steering wheel in the 51st minute but he was unfortunate as his header hit the side net from close range.

A determination by the Ruaraka club saw them restore their lead in the 78th minute via youngster David Majak. He was introduced into the match in the 61st minute when head coach Robert Matano made a double substitution as Michael Madoya and Erick Zakayo paved way for Majak and Humphrey Mieno respectively.

George Ogutu, who replaced Timothy Otieno in the 76th minute, scored the winning goal for Tusker three minutes to the end of regular time.

This is Odhiambo's debut goal since joining the 11-times league champions from in the last transfer window.

The loss sees Kakamega Homeboyz drop into ninth place with their next game being against Wazito FC on October 18.

Tusker will face struggling at Ruaraka on October 19.