Matano upbeat ahead of Tusker against Sofapaka FKF Premier League clash

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano is upbeat his team will show high-quality football as they did against CS Sfaxien last weekend in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Brewers were eliminated after conceding one goal away in Tunisia but they displayed a good game which the tactician feels proud of.

He is now expecting more of the same on Sunday when they host Sofapaka in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment.

'I saw maturity and composure'

"We played good football and we performed like champions. We played as an organized team and I was really impressed with the performance," Matano told the club's website.

"This was one of the most superb matches I have seen since I joined Tusker. I saw maturity and composure, a well-organized team both in attack and defence, we had calm minds and played our hearts out. We should stick to that and now we have the rhythm. We should maintain that same spirit.

"We are going to defend our title and we will be back into the league with our heads held high and with a lot of confidence."

Experience will play a big role

The Brewers captain Eugene Asike believes the experience the team gained in continental assignments will be vital when they play Batoto ba Mungu.

The defending champions started their campaign in the Caf Champions League. After eliminating Djibouti heavyweights Arta Solar 7, they were eliminated by Egyptian outfit Zamalek and dropped to the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Kenya international insists his teammates are motivated ahead of the league fixture at Ruaraka Grounds this weekend.

The boys are motivated

"It has been a very good experience. We have travelled to Djibouti, Egypt, and Tunisia and we have played against high-profile teams and learned. As a team the experience we have gained will make us better in the league," Asike stated.

"The boys are motivated and chuffed to be back again next year and the only way to do that is win a trophy and talk to the boys, we know what is needed of us.

"We have not started the season well but again last season as well, we had a slow start. But we know the league is tougher this season because teams have really recruited well. However, we are determined and up to the task."

Tusker are currently placed 15th on the table with six points from five matches.