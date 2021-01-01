Matano: Tusker's minds and hearts are on the FKF Premier League title

The veteran tactician maintains the Brewers will continue to push for the title as they face the Bankers in their return to action

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano has stated their minds and hearts are set on winning the FKF Premier League title as they resume action with a clash against KCB on Saturday.

The Brewers were enjoying a good run in the top-flight which had seen them cement their place at the top of the 18-team table and ahead of their resumption fixture against the Bankers, coach Matano has urged the team to continue from where they left in the first leg of the season.

“It is good to be back because we have been idle for a while now, almost two months and we are pleased to be getting back to business,” Matano told the club’s official website. “We started training last week and this was our second week.

“We desire, are willing, and ready to continue from where we left. It is not so easy especially after staying out for almost two months without training but we are ready to bounce back.

“Everybody was affected but we will work hard to continue with our rhythm and make sure we defend our place. We want to continue with the same spirit. We are still willing to move forward.

“We want to play a match at a time and get results, everybody wants to win and our consistency will be key, our aim, our minds, and hearts are willing to fight for the title.”

In a previous interview, Tusker captain Hashim Sempala revealed every player in the team is currently dreaming of winning the title in this campaign.

“It is my dream and everyone is dreaming about it [to win the title], some of the players have been here, we have been together for a very long time and we are trying to at least lift everyone up so we can get that happiness of winning the title,” Sempala told Goal on Friday.

On their return from the lockdown which halted football for almost 50 days, Sempala said: “First of all we thank God for coming back safely from the prolonged lockdown, and as players, we are happy to be back on the ground because it is our job it is our work, that we play football, we want to make fans happy, our sponsors happy.

“It is true we were on the right momentum [before the league was stopped], fine and everyone expected us to be rising up but right now I know we are a bit down but since we came back we are trying too much so we can catch up with lost time and the best fitness level and also to be together as a team and catch up with the rest of teams.

“It is our determination to get back to good fitness level, we are trying to catch up, we are trying to be together we are trying to focus mostly as we are looking to tackle a game per game.”

Tusker are leading the 18-team table with 36 points from 16 matches.