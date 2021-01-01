Matano: Tusker psyched up to face ‘big spenders’ Sofapaka

The Brewers tactician knows Batoto ba Mungu will be a big threat to their three-match winning run in the top-flight

coach Robert Matano has confirmed their readiness to take on in an FKF Premier League match on Sunday.

The two clubs will face off at Kasarani in the round six match but Matano, who has also handled Batoto ba Mungu in the top-flight before, believes they will come up against a well-drilled side that signed top quality players in the past transfer window.

“The squad is good and everybody is around and we have no injuries so far and all the players are responding well to training and are raring to go,” Matano told the club’s TV ahead of the clash.

“I think the morale and the spirit in camp is very high so we are waiting for the game today [Sunday] to play and win.

“The morale is high because we have won three matches in a row and we still want to do more, three wins in a row is not enough, the league is far from done, and we should at least pray the team keeps the consistency of winning matches going.

“I am insisting on consistency so that we can keep on fighting hard, work hard, and work smart so that with the support from the management, I think we can achieve our targets.”

Asked on what to expect from Sofapaka, Matano said: “It will be a tough match, as usual, Sofapaka have recruited well, good plyers, big names but also in football we have been together for long, now it is one year we have been together as a team so I think we should not think more about Sofapaka, but think on how we are going to play as a team.

“Also we should work on our composure, how our players are committed, how they are responding in training, this is the most important part, and that self-motivation is also good for us because everyone wants to perform.”

It will be the first match for new Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo, who replaced fired John Baraza, after leaving .

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Tusker, who are on 10 points, have managed three wins, with one match ending in a draw and Sofapaka winning the other.