Matano: Tusker must work hard to win FKF Premier League title

The Brewers tactician maintains they will have to fight to the end so as to clinch the title when the top-flight resumes

Tusker coach Robert Matano has stated they will have to work extra hard if they are to be crowned the 2020-21 FKF Premier League champions.

The Brewers are currently topping the 18-team table after the top-flight was halted following a directive from the government owing to a spike in numbers of positive coronavirus tests.

And with the teams waiting for the resumption of the league, the veteran Matano has said as much as he would wish his charges to stand up and be counted amongst the potential title contenders, he has warned them not to be carried away by the team’s top placing on the league chart.

“The league has been halted by coronavirus pandemic and we are currently leading but that does not mean we rest on our laurels since there are many matches remaining before the completion of the season,” Matano said as quoted by People Sports.

“We need to keep on working hard to realise our dream since other teams are also thirsting for the title as well.

“Our closest challengers are also coming up very well and we have to maintain our momentum if we are to be home and dry in as far as winning the title is concerned. In other words, we’ll cross the bridge when we get there.”

Matano has further admitted the uncertainty of when the league will resume has spoiled his plans with the team, but hopes with the recent initiative by the Football Kenya Federation and the government to vaccinate all players and officials, action will resume soon.

“To me, it is still early to make such plans but obviously, there are several benchmarks which we set and hope to attain by the time the league ends,” Matano continued.

“We are happy we have been vaccinated and this is a sign that football will return. We are just waiting for the government to give us a go-ahead and we resume playing.

“We have asked our players to continue training on their own but we hope now that we have been vaccinated, we can start training as a team.”

Tusker, who last won the title in 2016, are topping the log with 36 points from 16 matches while KCB are second on 30 points from 15 matches and AFC Leopards third on 29 points from 14 matches.