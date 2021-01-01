Matano: Tusker must contain pressure and improve in the next game

The veteran tactician admits the Brewers are under pressure like any other team chasing for the title after their 0-0 draw

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano has stated they must contain the pressure and focus on their matches in the FKF Premier League after dropping points in their last assignment.

The Brewers returned to action with a 0-0 draw against KCB in a match at Ruaraka grounds but according to Matano the team must start playing as a unit to help them get the results they want and be in a better position to challenge for the title.

“It was always going to be a very tough game because playing the first game after two months of stoppage is not easy,” Matano said in an interview.

“KCB is a very good team but I know we will pick up from there. We now have a good time to prepare for the next game and I know we will improve.

“We are just in the first leg and we have finished top, now we have to move forward into the second half of the season, pressure to win the title is on everyone, not just us. We have to contain the pressure on our side and make sure we improve in the next game.

“We have to be more organized in attack because against KCB, we didn’t see much of any attacking play. We also didn’t play as a unit as usual but I know with time we will be okay.”

Meanwhile, KCB coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno was equally impressed with his side's resilience to snatch a draw from the Brewers insisting the result was fair for both teams.

“It was a well-balanced game and I feel a draw was a fair result to both teams,” Otieno told Goal. “We troubled them mostly in the first half but in the second period, it was a balanced affair until we got our player sent off.

Article continues below

“It somehow affected our rhythm and the reason we resorted to defending to avoid losing in the last moments.”

Despite the draw, the Brewers remained top of the log with 34 points, but second-placed AFC Leopards are only two points short, having beaten Nzoia Sugar 1-0.

Tusker will next face Wazito FC, who are reeling from losing 2-0 against Sofapaka in a match at Wundanyi grounds.