Matano: Tusker FC dismissed Clyde Senaji on disciplinary grounds

The new Ingwe signing missed training sessions without permission and the Brewers have explained how they took action

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side FC had dismissed midfielder Clyde Senaji on disciplinary grounds, Goal has learned.

The player went on to sign for AFC before the closure of the transfer window. Tusker coach Robert Matano has explained the player failed to abide by the rules of his club and it led to his dismissal at the end of last week. A few days later Senaji signed for Leopards.

"The rules at Tusker FC are not Matano's and any player including the staff have to adhere to the latter," the coach told Goal on Tuesday.

"Senaji failed to abide by them, he failed to turn up for training sessions without permission and the club took action. When you consistently fail to abide by the rules, action has to be taken and it was the case with him [Senaji]."

Matano has also assured fans the Brewers will bounce back from the 5-2 loss to last weekend and post positive results going forward.

"It [defeat] was a bad one, but again it was an eye-opener for us. We will bounce back from the loss and get the results we need in our forthcoming matches," he concluded.

The next assignment for Tusker will be at home against .