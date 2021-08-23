Matano: Tusker FC coach switches attention to Caf Champions League after domestic triumph

The veteran tactician is optimistic of a good run in Africa after a promise of support from the management

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano has now set his sights on helping the team perform well in the Caf Champions League after leading them to their 12th FKF Premier League title.

The Brewers have been rewarded for their consistency this season, as they managed to collect 65 points, three more than second-place KCB, to win the league. Having secured their ticket for the continental assignments, the veteran tactician is now working on preparing well for competition against foreign teams.

What has been said?

"The season was tough because of coronavirus, our preparations were not so good like other teams as you are aware, Tusker have been strictly adhering to Covid-19 measures taken to curb its spread. We were not training as a team, it took as long to do that," Matano told Goal.

"But because we wanted something, we had initially prepared well with the main aim being winning the league. Focus, commitment, and hard work, we just remained calm and together, and we said we will move on no matter how.

"Most of the teams did not enjoy the support we enjoyed. The brands came out strongly, paying us on time and we also had insurance as well for the players and the team in general. It really helped us and we thank the brand; they should do more of that which will help us move forward.

"Good preparations will help us do well [in Caf Champions League]; we have been promised money to work on that, and we are optimistic about preparing well for the continental assignments.

"I am determined and focused, and I am sure we are going to do well [in the Champions League]."

'We want to represent Kenya well'

Captain Eugene Asike has echoed his coach, stating their main agenda will be to perform well in Africa's elite club competition.

"The season has not been easy, you saw KCB gave us a good run for our money," the centre-back told Goal.

"We also had our ups and downs throughout the season but the character that is in the team; the experienced and young players really tried to play together and at the end of the day you can see the results.

"We have gotten massive support from the sponsors even during the pandemic and as players, we really appreciate it. Now we want to go and have some rest after that come back strongly as we prepare for the Champions League.

"We want to represent the country well."

The new Kenyan champions will face Arta Solar in the preliminary round of the competition.