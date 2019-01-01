Matano reveals why Sempala had left Tusker for Gor Mahia

The Brewers head coach has denied earlier reports indicating he had fallen out with the midfielder this year

FC head coach Robert Matano has revealed Ugandan midfielder Hashim Sempala left the club after receiving a good offer from .

Reports indicated the defensive midfielder had left the Brewers after falling out with the coach and that this contributed to his exit in April. Sempala has however made a return to the 11-time league champions barely five months later to help the team challenge for the league crown.

"Sempala was offered a lucrative deal by Gor Mahia several months ago, and it is the main reason why he left us," Matano told Goal on Friday.

"If a player has a better deal, we all know nobody can convince him otherwise and it was the same case with Sempala. Nobody fought him here [at Tusker] as some reports had indicated. I did not fall out with the player and it is the main reason why he has decided to rejoin us."

The tactician has welcomed the midfielder's return hoping it will stabilize his team and make it even better.

"We all know Sempala is a good player with several top qualities, I am happy he is back. He will strengthen our midfield and help us get the results we need in matches," Matano concluded.

The Brewers' next league game will be at home against 2008 champions .