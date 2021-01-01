Matano: Why FKF Premier League title race won't be easy for Tusker

The Brewers were in good form before the league's suspension and the tactician is wary of how the break will affect his players

As Tusker prepare to get back in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title race, head coach Robert Matano has explained why it would not be easy going forward.

Just like the other FKF Premier League sides, Tusker have not been in action since early March when sports activities were halted due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Matano believes the short break that was taken may end up impacting the teams negatively. Teams have already undergone the Covid-19 tests in readiness for sports resumption over the weekend.

“We are happy that we can see a sign that things are getting back. As a team, we are ready, though we know it will be tough after such a long break,” Matano told the club's portal .

When the season was halted, Tusker were leading with 35 points from 16 games and are expected to fight and remain at the top despite the expected challenge from AFC Leopards and KCB in particular.



Recently, Matano challenged his players to maintain the fighting spirit they showed during the initial phase of the season.

“Every team is affected and it is not just us,” Matano said .

“According to me though my team is okay because at least we have the players training at home and they have been doing the program really well. When we go back, we will have the same focus, the same determination and the same spirit.

“We have the same group together and it is not like the beginning of the season when we had to start from scratch. I am looking forward to starting training and ensure that we remain focused to achieve our goals.”

On his part, Gor Mahia defender Harun Shakava warned the Brewers that they are not yet the champions and should expect a big challenge.

“Every season is always different, this season is tough, we are lying seventh on the table and it is a tough season but I cannot say Tusker have won the league," Shakava said.



"We still have an entire second leg to play so anything can happen and I hope if we play well, we should not be written off, we can also compete for the title, I don’t see anything difficult for us to compete for the title.”



The resumption of the league will also be an opportunity for Mathare United and Vihiga United to fight and remain in the top-tier.

