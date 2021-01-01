Matano on Tusker fighting spirit, Madoya reveals FKF Premier League title dream

The tactician states his team is ready for the resumption of the top-tier as his midfielder sets his eye on the prize

Tusker head coach Robert Matano has maintained their Football Kenya Federation Premier League focus and fighting spirit remains despite the recently lifted suspension.

Tusker were in good form before the Premier League was stopped in March and Matano believes the players will not find it hard to pick up from where they left from.

“Every team is affected and it is not just us,” said Matano according to the club’s portal.

“According to me though my team is okay because at least we have the players training at home and they have been doing the program really well. When we go back, we will have the same focus, the same determination and the same spirit.

“We have the same group together and it is not like the beginning of the season when we had to start from scratch. I am looking forward to starting training and ensure that we remain focused to achieve our goals.”

The former Ulinzi Stars coach lauded the government’s move to open up the sports space as it is where the players and other stakeholders get their daily bread.

“We are very happy and we want to thank the president for the decision he has made,” concluded Matano.

“We say thank you to him because football is our life as players and coaches. We depend on football and when there is no football, there is no life. We are happy to be going back and I now urge the federation and ministry of sports to chart the way forward to allow us to get back into training.”

Meanwhile, Michael Madoya has discussed his dream of winning silverware with the Rauraka club.

“I have won individual trophies during my time at Zoo and now what remains is winning the league title,” the midfielder told Tusker’s website.

“This is what I am working on now and dreaming of currently at Tusker. I believe if we win something as a team, I will have achieved a great feat and added a trophy to my cabinet.”

“So far so good at Tusker since I arrived. We have not won anything yet but this season, I can see we are doing good and I remain very optimistic that at the end of the season we will get something.”

Tusker will play second-placed KCB on May 14.