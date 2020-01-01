Matano not worried about Tusker’s winless start to FKF Premier League campaign

The veteran tactician not moved by the Brewers’ winless start to the new campaign saying they are working on their fitness

FC coach Robert Matano has explained he is not worried about the team’s winless start to the 2020-21 FKF Premier League campaign.

The Brewers are yet to win a match from two outings, losing the season opener 2-1 against AFC before battling to a 0-0 draw against in their second outing.

And despite the winless start, coach Matano has maintained they are still working on their fitness since the team did not conduct proper pre-season training owing to the Covid-19 restrictions.

“I think the performance against Bandari was commendable,” Matano said as quoted by Standard Sports. “We have been combining two things, we are playing in the Premier League, which forms part of our pre-season sessions because we didn’t prepare well due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t have enough time to prepare unlike Bandari and other teams.

“Although we didn’t have more punch upfront, I feel a draw is not a bad result. We didn’t create enough scoring chances, but we are going to work on it because it’s something we have not been doing for a while. For us, we are trying to force it, but I believe we are on the right path.”

On whether he is worried about the winless start, Matano, who has also handled , AFC Leopards, and in the top-flight said: “It doesn’t matter even if we are winless because we have not played for long.

“This is the second match and we know we are the least prepared team in the league. We have now trained full-time for eight days since the league started. So, I don’t blame my players, we are on the right path.

“Fitness comes on how you work out and the duration is taken, so this will come as we continue training. In fact, we are not yet at 50% of our fitness level.”

After losing to AFC Leopards in the season opener, Matano also blamed lack of training for the outcome.

“Unlike our opponents [AFC Leopards] who have been in camp for a while now, we have not been training together, we only trained a few days for this match and so I don’t think we could have marched them,” Matano told Goal.

“Leopards started their preparations for the league months ago, they have been in camp together but look at my team, we only assembled to train for this, we came knowing we can get a win but we have lost.

“However, we can have some lessons to learn from the fixture and it will help us to prepare the team for the next assignment, I now know the areas which will need to be improved.”

Tusker will next play away to on December 12.