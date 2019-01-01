Matano insists Tusker FC not ready to end Gor Mahia dominance

The Brewers tactician says he is focused on helping his charges perform better in the league before thinking about winning the league

FC coach Robert Matano insists his charges have not reached a point to end 's dominance in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The 11-time league champions defeated 3-1 on Friday to cut Gor's lead at the top to just one point. The Brewers, who have played three matches more than K'Ogalo, are currently on 24 points but the veteran tactician admits more is needed.

"No, we are not close, we are focusing on our games with the aim of getting as many points as possible," Matano told Goal on Sunday.

"I cannot say we have reached a point to confidently say we can challenge K'Ogalo and break their monotony [in the league]. They are the champions and still have many matches at hand, so they have an advantage. We just have to continue doing our best in our matches and make sure we win them."

Despite winning against Sharks convincingly, the tactician admits he missed the services of his top striker Timothy Otieno who is currently with the national team in for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

"[Otieno] is our top scorer and we have to miss him, he gives us a different dimension on the pitch but now that he is not there, we have to do without him and continue winning," Matano concluded.

The Ruaraka based side are targeting their 12th league crown this season.