Matano happy with Tusker win against Kisumu All-Stars but not the performance

The Brewers jumped to the top of the table with maximum points on Wednesday but the coach was not amused with the playing standard

FC coach Robert Matano is unhappy with the way his charges played despite winning their game against Kisumu All-Stars.

Goals apiece from Jackson Macharia and Timothy Otieno were enough to hand the 11-time league champions maximum points and a position on top of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table. However, the coach is unhappy with the standard of the game displayed by his players.

"I am happy with the win but disappointed with the way we played," Matano told Goal on Thursday.

"We got the chances, many of them but we did not utilize them and I am unhappy with it. It is something we will address and do better in our forthcoming assignments. We have identified some players to help us improve but we are still negotiating with them."

The Brewers coach insists he is not focused on the defending champions who are two points behind despite playing three games less.

"It is not about [Gor Mahia] but about every other team in the league. But as long as we are winning we fear nobody, we are just focused on winning our games," Matano concluded.

Tusker lead the standings with 34 points, followed closely by Kakamega who have 33 points while Gor Mahia are third with 32.