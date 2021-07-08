Matano explains how Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards will help Tusker's Caf Champions League course

The Brewers secured the continental slot after finishing the month of June at the top of the league table

Tusker head coach Robert Matano has explained how matches against the top sides in the Football Kenya Federation can prepare them for the Caf Champions League in the 2021/22 season.

The Brewers earned the right to represent Kenya in the Champions League after they emerged top of the Premier League table on June 30.

The FKF made the decision to name Kenya's Champions League representative before the league concluded in order to beat the Caf deadline, even though it was later extended.

Tusker will play Gor Mahia on Thursday before engaging KCB and AFC Leopards in the next ties and Matano has stated it is such games that will help the 2016 Premier League champions compete well in the continental games.

What has been said

"If we want to play and do well in the Champions League, we have to test ourselves against teams that have been there before. This [Gor Mahia match] will be a good game for us to look at where we are and what we need to do more," Matano told the club's website.

"These games will be all about mental strength and the physical condition of the players. We must be okay in all those. We also need to be very organized as a team because these are cruel matches and we must handle the situation well."

Matano also spoke about the readiness of his players and said they will exploit Gor Mahia's weaknesses in the mid-week clash as they hope to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

"I am happy because I have players who can handle these games and also dictate terms. We know how they are; their strengths and weaknesses and we will prepare accordingly to win," he concluded.

Shifting Focus

On his part, midfielder Hashim Sempala said they have to focus away from the Champions League qualification and set their eyes on winning the league.

"This was just one of our targets this season and it has come early. But that does not mean that the work is done. We still have a lot to do, we still have the trophy to fight for. This is now behind us and the focus now is on the games that remain," the Ugandan star said.

Article continues below

"I am very happy because of the work we have done as a team. After losing twice in a row, we had to come back and work harder because everyone knew that we wanted to do something special and come out with good results.

"This is a good achievement for the team and has been our ambition since we started the league; to play in the Champions League. Through the commitment and effort of the players, we have made it and this is something special for us."

Tusker earned a return ticket to the continental competition after Gor Mahia have been Kenya's representatives in the last four seasons.