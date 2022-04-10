Matano fumes after referee denied Tusker goal against Gor Mahia in FKF PL

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano was left fuming after referee Anthony Ogwayo scrapped off a seemingly legitimate goal from Jackson Macharia following intimidation by what appeared to be Gor Mahia fans.

The score was locked at 0-0 before the midfielder pounced on a loose ball in stoppage time, and hit the back of the net.

However, some alleged K'Ogalo fans reacted by throwing objects on the pitch while threatening the official, who opted to scrap the goal. It did not immediately calm the visiting fans, and the match eventually ended prematurely.

The veteran coach was not impressed and used harsh words toward the official, stating he does not have a place in football.

This referee should be expelled

"This referee should not even be taken for training, he should be expelled and let other referees who are ready to do their work competitively be given the job," Matano told GOAL.

"But these kinds of referees, this is nonsense. He cannot call himself a Fifa referee, I have been in this game for many years but I have never seen such, never."

Goal Kenya.



Matano insisted he will not do anything regarding the decision taken.



"I cannot appeal to nonsense like that one, let them decide what they want to but that is not the way to play modern football. It is killing football," he continued.

The tactician further stated an official should be independent in his decisions and stand by them if they are correct.

"Those are the official referees? This is nonsense, you cannot be a Fifa accredited referee and make such a decision," Matano added.

"If it is a goal, it is a goal. No matter what they do, even if they kill you, you must stand for what is right and the law of the game, since it protects them too. No person should dictate the referee, not even the Fifa president."

The former AFC Leopards coach was furious to the point that he responded angrily to the question of whether the Brewers can still successfully defend the title.

"I don't know whether the league is still within our reach, don't ask me nonsense also, he concluded.

Tusker are currently second on the table with 43 points from 25 matches, nine behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz, who have played a game fewer.